Families remember loved ones who died from COVID-19, 2 years since 1st case was detected in US

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6093346" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

COVID-19 Diaries: Bay Area residents share stories during novel coronavirus crisis (1 of 11)

Vallejo-native Fernando Jr. describes what it was like losing his grandfather and father to COVID-19 and shares a word of warning to Bay Area residents.