Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: Growing evidence virus can linger in air, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control updated a document Friday without fanfare that updates the agency's position on how the virus spreads.

The document still says person-to-person and coughing/sneezing/breathing are the primary ways the virus is transmitted through droplets.

But the agency now says there is growing evidence that airborne droplets after a sneeze or cough - droplets that linger in the air - are of concern.

"There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes)," the document now states. "In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk."

The updated guidance also emphasizes the importance of proper ventilation.

Read the updated document here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
600K Californians wait for EDD benefits amid backlog, report finds
SF Archbishop leads protest march to allow indoor services
AccuWeather forecast: Cool end to summer
COVID-19 updates: US death toll nears 200,000
SF's only cat cafe at risk of closing, asking for community help
Show More
Zendaya youngest lead drama actress Emmy winner
See full 2020 Emmys winners list
Vigils for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg held across Bay Area
A look at 4 top judges on Trump's SCOTUS shortlist
A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards
More TOP STORIES News