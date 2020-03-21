Coronavirus: Everything to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order

RELATED: Everything you need to know about California's shelter at home order
The unprecedented action is in an effort to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The statewide order followed similar action in the San Francisco Bay Area -- where residents in six counties, and later all nine, were told to shelter-in-place starting March 17 to slow the spread of the virus. Solano County was the final Bay Area county to join the regional shelter order.
A few weeks later, six Bay Area counties announced they were expecting to extend the shelter-in-place order set to expire on April 7. Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo and the city of Berkeley, signed a joint jurisdiction to prolong the order until May 3. A few hours later, Sonoma County announced it would also extend the order until May 3.
California's statewide shelter-in-place order doesn't have a set end date. The governor announced he'd be evaluating the state's progress on six key criteria before allowing society to fully reopen.
The public health order, both in the Bay Area and statewide, limits residents' travel, mandates social distancing and substantially limits public and private gatherings. All non-essential travel is prohibited, based on the order.
Social distancing requirements mandate a six-foot distance between others, frequent hand washing, using hand santizer, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and not shaking hands with others.
Newsom's order requires all Californians to stay home indefinitely -- except to maintain operations critical to state infrastructure.
Critical infrastructure includes healthcare, food and agriculture, emergency services and many others.
Here are the highlights of the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order.
Where is this order in effect?
The shelter-in-place order is in effect in the state of California.
For the full Bay Area order, click here.
For the Newsom's statewide order, click here.
Can I leave my home?
Californians are allowed to leave their homes for "essential" services, activities and work only, according to the order.
What is considered an 'essential activity?'
- Tasks vital to health and safety - including: Gathering medical supplies, medication, items needed to work from home
- Gathering household items, food and cleaning products
- Outdoor activity is allowed -- but residents must comply with social distancing requirements
- Caring for a family member or pet
- Performing work for an essential business
That includes working in a healthcare, infrastructure, emergency responder capacities such as:
- Hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, other healthcare facilities, healthcare suppliers, home healthcare services providers, mental health providers, ancillary healthcare services and veterinary facilities that care for animals
- Airports, water, sewer, gas, electrical, oil refining, roads and highways, public transportation, solid waste collection and removal, internet, and telecommunications systems
- Dispatchers, emergency responders, court personnel, law enforcement personnel
On March 31, new restrictions were added to six Bay Area counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo. The new rules include:
- Funerals are limited to 10 people in attendance
- Playgrounds, dog parks and picnic areas have to close to the public
- Don't use golf courses, or public tennis and basketball courts
- When it comes to sports that require you to share a ball, only play them with members of your household
- Most construction is banned
- All essential businesses that are still open must develop "social distancing protocol" before April 3
On April 22, Gov. Newsom made a small change to statewide shelter-in-place guidelines allowing people to start scheduling essential surgeries again, effective immediately.
What is considered an 'essential business?'
- Healthcare
- Infrastructure
- Grocery stores, farmers markets, foodbanks and produce stands
- Farming, livestock and fishing
- Business that provide shelter, social services and food for those in need
- Newspapers, television, radio and other media
- Gas stations, auto supply and repair facilities
- Banks and financial institutions
- Hardware stores
- Plumbers, electricians, exterminators and those who provide safety and sanitation services at homes
- Mailing and shipping businesses
- Laundromats and dry cleaners
- Restaurants -- only for delivery or take out
- Businesses that delivery or ship food or groceries
- Home care for seniors, adults and kids
- Legal and accounting services
- Childcare -- must be groups of 12 or fewer kids
- "Providers that enable residential transactions" (like notaries, title companies, and real estate agencies)
- Funeral homes and cemeteries
- Moving companies
- Rental car companies
- Rideshare services
What is considered 'essential travel?'
- Travel related to essential activities
- Travel to care for elderly, children, minors, those with disabilities or other "vulnerable" people
- Travel to schools or universities to receive meals
- Travel to home residence from an outside area
- Travel required by law or court order
What happens if I don't follow the shelter order?
"Violation of or failure to comply with this Order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both. (California Health and Safety Code 120295, et seq,)" the order reads.
What is the impact on transit?
Muni
Ridership has plunged during the stay at home order, so Muni will stop subway and light rail service and has cut many bus lines. As Muni adapts its bus service based on need and safety, get the latest info from the agency's website.
BART
BART has cut service hours and reduced train frequency. See the latest service advisories on the agency's website.
AC Transit
AC Transit is running reduced bus service and has cut nearly all transbay service. Buses are only letting on limited numbers of passengers and not collecting fares. Read the latest on AC Transit service here.
VTA
South Bay's VTA temporarily suspended light rail service after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, but since resumed weekday service. VTA is running a reduced bus service, as well. The agency is not collecting fares at this time. See the latest updates on operation here.
Bay Bridge
The Bay Bridge is no longer taking cash payments, at least for the time being. If you don't have a FasTrak, it's OK. You can still drive across the toll plaza and will receive your bill in the mail instead of paying cash at the window.
Instead of congestion pricing, where tolls vary from $5 to $7, the toll will be a flat $6 at all times of day starting on April 23. Three-person carpool and qualifying clean air cars will still only pay $3. Details here.
Golden Gate Ferry
Weekend service is canceled on the Golden Gate Ferry.
*If riding the ferry, please follow these recommendations:
Maintain 6' distance
Keep 2-3 empty seats between you and fellow riders
Maintain distance from crew
The ferry has also made scheduling changes due to low ridership. For a full list of changes to the Golden Gate Ferry and Transit systems, click here.
San Francisco Bay Ferry
See the reduced schedule here.
Tourists and residents are asked to not use the ferry for recreational purposes.
Please do not use the ferry for recreational purposes at this time.
Caltrain
Caltrain cut weekday service by about half. See the latest service advisories at the agency's website.
SMART Train
The Sonoma-Marin Rail Transit has canceled all weekend and some weekday service. Check here for updates.
What about parking in San Francisco?
SFMTA says it will temporarily suspend enforcement on: residential permits, 72-hour limit and towing, commuter shuttles, peak hour tow-away and other towing not related to safety or access. They will continue enforcement of parking rules that impact health/safety: street cleaning (as DPW cleaners available), bike lanes, double parking, transit lane parking, yellow zones, meters (groceries, pharmacies, banks and delivery restaurants will be open) and driveway tows.
