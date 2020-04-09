'I underestimated how serious my illness would be': Coronavirus survivors describe path to recovery

Singer-songwriter John Prine died last night.
Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, recovered.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went to intensive care.
They're all public figures, and proof that COVID-19 can also hit notable people, even locally.
"I underestimated how serious my illness would be," said Dr. Matt Willis of Marin County Public Health.
He announced his case more than two weeks ago and is only recently fever-free.
"At the time I was diagnosed I was optimistic," he said. "My symptoms were mild. I underestimated how serious my illness would be. I am relatively healthy but I needed help for almost everything at home."
Which leads us to another class of victims -- the home care givers.
Carmen Basurto of Windsor told ABC7 all about it.
"I had shortness of breath, fatigue very tired," she said while describing her own symptoms.
Ten of twelve family members became sick while vacationing in New Orleans last month.
Carmen's husband had it the worse. He's retired Windsor police chief Carlos Basurto.
Carmen recalled saying goodbye to him outside the the Sutter Hospital emergency room.
"You know he is getting intubated but you can't talk to him," she said. "You are at home thinking the worse but can't talk to him. I was trying to be strong for my family, knowing how my husband was sick and I couldn't be by his side, and knowing other people have died from this."
Her husband of 29 years has asthma, but had been relatively healthy.
In three weeks, retired Chief Carlos Basurto has lost 20 pounds.
"He is very weak. He still has pain in his legs. Has to do physical therapy," Carmen Basurto said.
She talked today to deliver a simple message that if you are one of those people not social distancing, take COVID-19 seriously, before it changes your attitude.
"We are blessed. God heard our prayers," said Carmen
Now, we have heard her.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19