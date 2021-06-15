COVID-19 vaccine

Velo3D CEO in Campbell fights to require COVID vaccine at work

By Andrew Morris
Bay Area tech CEO fights to require COVID vaccine at work

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- A Bay Area CEO has put out a strict ultimatum to his employees -- get a COVID-19 vaccine, or quit.

Benny Buller, the CEO and founder of Velo3D in Campbell, recently wrote an opinion piece on the matter for USA Today.

"I just want you to be protected and make sure you're not infecting the rest of my team," wrote Buller in the piece.

The company head has received a considerable amount of pushback to his employee vaccine mandate but claims the law is on his side.

"A lot of the threats that I had were this is illegal, I'm breaking federal laws, this is experimental vaccine whatever" said Buller. "The law is saying that this is legal and I'm really calling to other CEOs to do the same".

All but two of the company's 120 employees got vaccinated, according to Buller. One had a medical exemption and the other chose to resign.

All of Velo3D's employees have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, ahead of the state's reopening date, which means mask are now able to come off at their workplace.



