Minority community leaders praise Newsom for plan to set aside vaccines for high-risk areas

"We are on our way and the governor has just given us a boost and a good shot in the arm so to speak," says Reverend Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP chapter.
RELATED: CA to loosen reopening tier requirements as more vaccines reach vulnerable areas
"We're the most diverse state and the world's most diverse democracy and we're falling short even with best intentions. All the good work we've done and all the announcements in the last couple of months, we're falling short particularly for our Black and Brown communities," said Governor Newsom during an interview with ABC on Thursday.
The governor's office says that the rate of COVID-19 infections in households making less than $40,000 per year is more than double of those households making more than $120,000 a year. Going on to say the wealthy populations are getting vaccinated at twice the rate of vulnerable ones.
VIDEO: How to make COVID-19 vaccination appointment at new Oakland Coliseum site
Eduardo Garcia represents the Latino Community Foundation and says that in Alameda County just 9.3 % of doses have gone to Latinos. With a supply that will now be there, they are hopeful to educate the community on the benefits.
"The vaccine is free, you do not need to be a U.S. citizen, and the side effects are very mild," says Garcia.
Reverend Brown is 80 years old and says people were initially skeptical of the polio vaccine when he was a boy. Brown has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine along with his wife, and his 103-year-old mother.
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains plan to increase CA's vaccine doses to 4M per week
"No fever, no chills, nothing and we must not hype up the negativity we must accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative," says Rev. Brown.
Brown says they are in the process of setting up vaccination clinics at Baptist churches from San Francisco all the way down to Los Angeles. Those should be ready to open in the next couple of weeks.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic