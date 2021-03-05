Health & Fitness

Minority community leaders praise Newsom for plan to set aside vaccines for high-risk areas

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday a plan to set aside 40% of the state's vaccine doses for communities hit hardest by COVID-19. The rate of infection is much higher in lower-class households but the vaccine is not making it there. There's a hope that that will now change.

"We are on our way and the governor has just given us a boost and a good shot in the arm so to speak," says Reverend Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP chapter.

RELATED: CA to loosen reopening tier requirements as more vaccines reach vulnerable areas

"We're the most diverse state and the world's most diverse democracy and we're falling short even with best intentions. All the good work we've done and all the announcements in the last couple of months, we're falling short particularly for our Black and Brown communities," said Governor Newsom during an interview with ABC on Thursday.

The governor's office says that the rate of COVID-19 infections in households making less than $40,000 per year is more than double of those households making more than $120,000 a year. Going on to say the wealthy populations are getting vaccinated at twice the rate of vulnerable ones.

VIDEO: How to make COVID-19 vaccination appointment at new Oakland Coliseum site
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what to do if you think you may be eligible to get vaccinated at FEMA's mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum.



Eduardo Garcia represents the Latino Community Foundation and says that in Alameda County just 9.3 % of doses have gone to Latinos. With a supply that will now be there, they are hopeful to educate the community on the benefits.

"The vaccine is free, you do not need to be a U.S. citizen, and the side effects are very mild," says Garcia.

Reverend Brown is 80 years old and says people were initially skeptical of the polio vaccine when he was a boy. Brown has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine along with his wife, and his 103-year-old mother.

EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains plan to increase CA's vaccine doses to 4M per week

"No fever, no chills, nothing and we must not hype up the negativity we must accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative," says Rev. Brown.

Brown says they are in the process of setting up vaccination clinics at Baptist churches from San Francisco all the way down to Los Angeles. Those should be ready to open in the next couple of weeks.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscogavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinenaacp
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man loses all his benefits after returning EDD overpayment
Young graduate killed by falling tree in Burlingame
Rain to move into the Bay Area starting Friday night
Sutter Health cancels 30K vaccine appointments due to CA backlog
Look inside Stanford's study on COVID-19 'long-haulers'
All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in CA
Bay Area teen part of group to bring back youth sports in CA
Show More
New EDD employees finish training, wait time still 40 minutes
Tahoe to receive fresh snow this weekend
Stimulus check updates: Senate begins marathon effort in push for relief
South Bay community health clinics press on despite vaccine shortage
COVID-19 updates: SJUSD secures vaccine doses for entire workforce
More TOP STORIES News