How to make COVID-19 vaccination appointment at new Oakland Coliseum site

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- If you believe you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine shot and would like to try and make an appointment at the new Oakland Coliseum site, here is where you can check.

To get the vaccine dose you must still meet state requirements.

RELATED: FEMA to vaccinate 6,000 people, 7 days a week with help of Oakland Coliseum site

Tuesday two FEMA mass vaccination sites will open in California. One at the Oakland Coliseum site and the other at California State University, Los Angeles.

6,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses will be given out each day at the Oakland location and 42,000 doses have already been allocated.

Hundreds of cones can now be seen in the parking lot of the Oakland Coliseum. The National Guard is in place as well.

"This is the largest deployment of military personnel for a domestic operation ever in history, including hurricane Katrina, which was huge by all means," says former FEMA presidential appointee Mark Neveau.

The state's largest single health care provider, Kaiser Permanente, is lagging well behind other systems when it comes to vaccinating even their oldest and most vulnerable patients.



Neveau was at the Oakland site on Monday for a soft opening and went on to say, "These centers are directed by the President of the United States.100 in 30 days mass vaccination centers. These are going to be drive-thru's to normalcies for folks."

But not everyone is so optimistic.

"I'm 67 and my friend who lives behind me she's 73 and we can't even get in to get it anywhere," says Cecil Bernwanger of Brentwood. Bernwanger lives in Brentwood and says if she could go to the Oakland site she would. She tried to make appointments for a vaccination at the Coliseum location twice Monday with no luck.

RELATED: SF pausing mass COVID-19 vaccine distribution due to supply shortage

"I don't know if you can blame anybody but you see the other states and they're getting their shots, I have relatives in Michigan and they're getting their shots so California is just not up to it, so it is it is frustrating," says Bernwanger.

Right now, two mass vaccination sites are temporarily closed in San Francisco due to a lack of supply. Those from FEMA tell us "No pauses are expected," referring to the Oakland and Los Angeles locations.

