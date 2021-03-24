Bay Area counties reach vaccine distribution agreement with state after concerns over Blue Shield plan

#BREAKING: Santa Clara County has formalized an agreement with the state re: #COVID19 vaccine distribution plan. More details to come. #SanJose #SiliconValley pic.twitter.com/oepLVmnZUC — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) March 24, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Seven Bay Area counties formalized an agreement Wednesday with the State of California over COVID-19 vaccine distribution guidelines.This comes after weeks of the counties expressing concerns over the state's proposal to have Blue Shield manage the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.Santa Clara, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, and San Mateo counties were all able to secure the same COVI-19 vaccine distribution agreement with the state.Under the agreement, individual counties will continue to be able to prioritize which groups and organizations in their communities get vaccine allotments instead of requiring individual clinics to negotiate with the state directly.In January, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the goal was for Blue Shield to help expedite the vaccine roll out. Blue Shield says it hopes to increase the states capacity for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines from 1 million doses per week to 4 million doses per week by the end of May.According to the contract, the company isn't allowed to bill the state for more than $15 million in out-of-pocket costs. The contract expires in December of 2021.The insurance giant outlined a series of commitments to close equity gaps, increase accessibility, ensure robust data reporting, and highlights an oversight monitoring process to ensure vaccine providers are following the rules."It's all about transparency," said Gov. Gavin Newsom during a press conference announcing the deal. "It's all about working hand and glove not just with the counties, but with our provider network."Yet, health experts argued there's little transparency about key logistical details.The contract states Blue Shield will use a vaccine allocation algorithm that will to determine the distribution of vaccines across the state - taking into account things like vaccine availability, areas with high rates of COVID-19, and feedback from relevant stakeholders."In order to have a successful algorithm you need to have science, evidence, and when you're dealing with a vulnerable population we don't have a lot of science and evidence in the midst of a global pandemic," said Dr. Mike Wasserman, who sits on California's vaccine advisory committee. "We need more transparency about how the algorithm is designed."