'Simply not enough': Officials respond to percentage of eligible CA nursing home staff boosted

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the clock ticking, eligible healthcare workers have until Feb. 1 to receive their COVID-19 booster shot, according to a California health order.Yet, an ABC7 News I-TEAM analysis of data from the CDC and the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services found many healthcare workers and residents at skilled nursing facilities are not boosted.The self-reported data found that for California, as of Jan. 9, 36% of eligible staff members and 53% of eligible residents have received a booster. About 1,120 facilities reported data to the federal government."People are not understanding that the booster is powerful," said UCSF Professor Dr. Peter Chin-Hong. "The acceptable percentage is 100%."In the Bay Area, the percentage of residents boosted as of Jan. 9 ranges from 43% to 76% and the percentage of staff boosted as of Jan. 9 ranges from 31% to 64%."I'm horrified. Those numbers are horrifically low and why? Why? They don't need to be," said Debbie Toth, President and CEO of Choice in Aging, which has provided mobile vaccination and booster clinics to Contra Costa County skilled nursing facilities."I don't understand why we aren't prioritizing where we know we have the most vulnerable people in the most vulnerable setting," said Toth.The federal government previously partnered with pharmacies to provide vaccinations at long-term care facilities, but that partnership doesn't exist for booster shots."It makes no sense that there's no plan in place at the federal level," said Toth.Without federal help, individual counties and facilities have to make their own arrangements."They really rely on mobile units coming to that facility," said Dr. Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis.Dr. Willis says the county has documented a higher percentage of staff and residents boosted than the federal data suggests but admits overall, the percentages are disappointing."Clearly there's a lot of progress to make," he said. "These rates just simply aren't high enough."Other counties like Alameda also questioned the federal data, pointing out that not all skilled nursing facilities are self-reporting and that some may be inaccurately calculating their percentages.Contra Costa, San Francisco, Solano and Napa counties told us they're providing mobile vaccination teams to long-term care facilities as needed and expect the percentage of those boosted will be higher by Feb. 1."I don't think that there is a viable excuse not to do something to save lives right now," said Toth.