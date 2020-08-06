Health & Fitness

Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at Los Angeles mansion hours after mayor vows party crackdown

On the same day Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti threatened new sanctions against large gatherings, hundreds of people gathered at a lavish home for a celebration.
LOS ANGELES -- Hundreds of revelers were seen at a large celebration in a posh Los Angeles neighborhood, with many not wearing face coverings or practicing physical distancing.

Our sister station KABC-TV's chopper was over the party at a mansion in Holmby Hills near the UCLA campus and the Los Angeles Country Club Wednesday night.

Video captured guests celebrating, dancing and gathering closer than six feet. Most were not wearing masks.

The celebration comes on the same day Mayor Eric Garcetti implored Angelenos to follow county health orders and not gather in large crowds to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He announced a new measure designed to crack down on party houses and other venues that violate health orders.

If a large party is held at a home or business in violation of health orders, the Department of Water and Power will be authorized to shut off utility service at the property, Garcetti said.

Beginning Friday, if police confirm a large gathering at a property that has repeatedly violated orders, the LAPD will provide notice to the city to request utilities for that property be shut off within 48 hours.

Garcetti specified the orders were not intended to target small gatherings in homes.

On Monday, video also captured a packed house party on in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood. Gunfire later erupted near the party, killing one person and injuring four others.

"These super-spreader events and super-spreader people have a disproportionate impact on the lives we are losing and we cannot let that happen like we saw on Mulholland Drive on Monday night," Garcetti said Wednesday.
