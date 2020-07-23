This Bay Area COVID-19 testing site will have your results in just 15 minutes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6201863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There has been a lot of talk about testing for the coronavirus, but you may not entirely understand what the different tests are for.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- A new COVID-19 testing site opened Wednesday in Alameda and the results are expected in just a matter of minutes.Tests are free at the CityHealth Urgent Care site at The Research Park at Marina Village. Results will be returned within 15 minutes.You do not need to make an appointment but you do need to have proof of insurance. If you do not have insurance, just bring a government issued ID.The site will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept. 22. Up to 500 people can be tested per day.CityHealth also operates two testing sites at its Oakland and San Leandro Urgent Care locations.