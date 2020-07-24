Coronavirus California

Coronavirus testing: Still 10-day wait to get tested in SF; experts breakdown top 3 symptoms

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's still at least a 10-day wait to get a COVID-19 test through city sites in San Francisco. For many private providers, it's the same story.

We asked several people about the challenges of getting tested for coronavirus.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about testing in California

Have you ever felt sick, but struggled to get a COVID test?
"I was wondering if I had to lie to get it," said Melanie Molina, a San Francisco resident who recently tried to get an appointment.

"I felt like everything should count right now, because I want to protect the people I'm around," she said.

Did you feel you needed to meet a quota of symptoms?

"She would have preferred not to have tested me," said Erin Kiekhofer, who recently returned from Palm Springs feeling sick. Kiekhofer said her provider was hesitant to give her a test, questioning specific symptoms.

"She said it was most likely a sinus infection or a cold."

Were you denied by your private provider?

"I just couldn't get tested," said Scott Kagawa, who was denied an appointment from his provider, Kaiser Permanente. "We did not want to expose our elderly parents, in case one of us was asymptomatic."

Dr. David Witt, Kaiser's lead epidemiologist said 'no symptoms, no appointment.'

"We've closed down just in the past few days some asymptomatic testing," said Dr. Witt. "We're only focusing on those with symptoms."

RELATED: Bay Area COVID-19 testing not equally accessible across races, data analysis shows
Kaiser has one testing machine down, leaving the lab's processing capacity down by 4,000 tests, according to Dr. Witt.

The CDC lists 11 possible COVID symptoms online. But, which ones really indicate you should get tested?

"Almost everyone has a fever, shortness of breath, and a cough," Dr. Witt said.

To put it in perspective, 90 percent of COVID positive patients first report a cough. 80 percent report a fever. Dr. Witt said shortness of breath paired with the others usually indicates a person may already have the virus and it's farther along.

"Almost everyone who has COVID has all of those," he said.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

For more information on all 11 symptoms to look for - click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscobuilding a better bay areacoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruskaiser permanentecoronavirus test
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
EDD applicants find themselves in 'purgatory'
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
EDD answers the most asked questions from Californians
Bay Area father and son die 2 days apart from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area father and son die 2 days apart from COVID-19
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
EXCLUSIVE: Nearly 40 years of life savings stolen in brazen SF burglary
Here's which CA counties can reopen schools, bars
Human remains found in construction bag, San Bruno police say
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
EDD applicants find themselves in 'purgatory'
Show More
Get EDD, unemployment questions answered
Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DC
EDD answers the most asked questions from Californians
This neighborhood bears the brunt of Marin Co.'s coronavirus cases
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News