Some Bay Area residents now eligible for 3rd COVID vaccine booster shots

With the Delta variant surging, both the FDA and CDC have authorized third doses of coronavirus vaccines to be given to those most at risk- specifically those who have compromised immune systems.
"The most common reasons why people would fall into that category are active treatment for cancer, or being treated with immuno-suppressant medications," said Dr. Jennifer Tong, of Santa Clara County Medical Center.
While those might be some of the most common reasons to receive a third dose, they're far from the only ones.
Just ask local author and activist, Cleve Jones.
"This is not my first time to the rodeo. I've been through a pandemic before," jones said.
Jones has been living with undetectable HIV for years, and is currently trying to determine whether or not he's currently eligible for a third shot.
He says he wants to keep not just himself, but also everyone around him safe.
"What I think people need to understand is that we are just not anywhere near done with this virus," Jones said.
If you qualify for a third shot, some bay area counties, such as Santa Clara, have already begun rolling them out at public clinics.
Other pharmacy chains, like Walgreens and CVS are also beginning to offer third jabs too.
But doctors warn only those who truly fit into the CDC's current parameters should come forward.
"This is not something that everyone needs right now. We are really trying to focus on those who, despite having been vaccinated, are still extremely high risk for hospitalization and death from COVID-19," said Dr. Tong.
