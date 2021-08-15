COVID-19 vaccine

Some Bay Area residents now eligible for 3rd COVID vaccine booster shots

By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

Some Bay Area residents now eligible for 3rd COVID vaccine doses

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.

With the Delta variant surging, both the FDA and CDC have authorized third doses of coronavirus vaccines to be given to those most at risk- specifically those who have compromised immune systems.

RELATED: CDC panel votes to recommend booster shot for immunocompromised following FDA authorization

"The most common reasons why people would fall into that category are active treatment for cancer, or being treated with immuno-suppressant medications," said Dr. Jennifer Tong, of Santa Clara County Medical Center.

While those might be some of the most common reasons to receive a third dose, they're far from the only ones.

Just ask local author and activist, Cleve Jones.

"This is not my first time to the rodeo. I've been through a pandemic before," jones said.

VIDEO: 'Just wait': Health officials respond to self-prescribed COVID-19 booster shots
EMBED More News Videos

With the Delta variant and reports of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, some people are wondering if they should get a booster shot before it's approved.



Jones has been living with undetectable HIV for years, and is currently trying to determine whether or not he's currently eligible for a third shot.

He says he wants to keep not just himself, but also everyone around him safe.

"What I think people need to understand is that we are just not anywhere near done with this virus," Jones said.

If you qualify for a third shot, some bay area counties, such as Santa Clara, have already begun rolling them out at public clinics.

RELATED: SF General Hospital to give supplemental mRNA vaccine to people who got J&J shot

Other pharmacy chains, like Walgreens and CVS are also beginning to offer third jabs too.

But doctors warn only those who truly fit into the CDC's current parameters should come forward.

"This is not something that everyone needs right now. We are really trying to focus on those who, despite having been vaccinated, are still extremely high risk for hospitalization and death from COVID-19," said Dr. Tong.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinesdelta variantfdacdcbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
COVID updates: United expects travel surge in December
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News