Coronavirus vaccine: California to receive 327,000 doses in December, Gov. Newsom announces

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- As the number of coronavirus cases continued to surge across California on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state is set to receive 327,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in December.

"Transparency, equity, and safety will continue to be our top priorities as we begin the distribution process for Phase 1," Newsom said in a tweet about the vaccine, which will be manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
As the race for the COVID-19 vaccine continues, those in the trials for both Moderna and Pfizer are describing the side effects.


Like most vaccines, the Pfizer vaccine -- which is given in two doses over three weeks -- caused mild side effects in its clinical trial. The company did not record any serious safety concerns during the trial.

Meanwhile, about 14,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday alone and more COVID-19 patients are now hospitalized in California than ever before.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday stood at 6.2%.

Newsom said health officials anticipate another large surge in cases within two weeks. Research shows that 12% of new patients will end up being hospitalized.

CDC says some may feel flu-like side effects from COVID-19 vaccine
Americans need to be prepared for the possibility that they may feel a little unwell after they get a coronavirus vaccine, if one is authorized, members of a CDC advisory committee said.


The governor also said he's considering reinstating a stay-at-home order for all counties in the purple tier as fears grow that ICU beds may soon reach capacity.

"If these trends continue, we're going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic action," Newsom said, including "the potential for a stay-at-home order for those regions in purple."

Northern California intensive-care unit beds are projected to fill up fastest, as soon as early December, if current COVID-19 trends continue. In Southern California, ICU beds are projected to meet capacity around mid-to-late December if trends hold.

In Los Angeles County on Monday, a new stay-at-home order went into effect that prohibits people from gathering with others who are members of a different household. The county's playgrounds and card rooms are also closed. No indoor our outdoor dining is allowed at restaurants, and all retail stores can only open at limited capacity.


