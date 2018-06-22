Crews battle brush fire near highway in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Calif. (KGO) --Crews are battling a brush fire near Bayshore Boulevard and Guadalupe Canyon Parkway in Brisbane Friday afternoon.
The fire is burning on a hill located between Bayshore Boulevard and the Caltrain tracks.
Fire crews from several San Mateo County communities are battling the flames.
Right now, it does not appear that the fire is burning near any homes.
Officials said no injuries have been reported at this time.
