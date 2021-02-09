bill scott

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott explains crime stats, drop in violent crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, there have been several serious crimes we've reported on recently.

Last week, Private Investigator Jack Palladino died after an attack in front of his home in a suspected robbery attempt. Two suspects are under arrest.

And over the weekend, two children were abducted during a carjacking.

They were recovered safely, but the search continues for those behind this crime.

Our data team looked at robberies and assaults reported over the past 12 months. We see that those crimes in San Francisco are actually a little lower than one year ago.

We asked San Francisco Police Bill Scott about the trend on our show Getting Answers.

"It is unsettling, it's disturbing, and it does, I think, take people to a place where they think that things are just out of control," said Chief Scott. "Now the reality for us, statistically speaking, is we're down in some of our violent crimes."

Chief Scott says crimes involving firearms are up. Sexual assaults are up as well. It's unclear if the pandemic has had an impact.
