Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruise ship hits iceberg in Alaska, returns to Seattle for repairs

EMBED <>More Videos

Cruise ship hits iceberg in Alaska, returns to Seattle for repairs

SEATTLE -- A cruise ship that struck an iceberg in Alaska has docked in Seattle for repairs.

Video shows the moment the ship hit the iceberg on Saturday.

The ship was turned around to Juneau, where it underwent inspection. It was cleared to travel at lower speeds to Seattle by authorities.

The Norwegian Sun arrived in Seattle Thursday. It hit part of the iceberg near Hubbard Glacier in Alaska.

Passengers said the impact was so hard that it caused some of them to fall over.

A Nevada family who was onboard says the impact sounded like a loud door being slammed.

Benjamin Talbott was hanging out with family when his brother, Anthony Romo, noticed something in the water and told him to take out his phone. Talbott recorded as the cruise ship struck the big chunk of iceberg.

"Then all sudden, boom, the whole ship shakes. And I'm like, 'Well, what's going on?' And then I had to start recording and I looked at the front of the ship and all I see is this an iceberg just turning over and coming down. And I was like, Oh my God, we hit an iceberg," he said.

The voyage was cut short and guests disembarked in Seattle due to necessary repairs for the ship, a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said.

No injuries were reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alaskaboating safetyboatsnorwegian cruise linetitanicboatingcruise shipnorwegian cruise linescrashboat accident
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE
CA passengers quarantining in FL after getting COVID on cruise
Cruise ship sailing ban extended through end of October
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
The best cruise lines of 2020
TOP STORIES
Oakland A's one step closer to new stadium at Howard Terminal
LIST: Bay Area 4th of July events
USC, UCLA to the Big Ten: What's next for the Pac-12, how it impact...
California late start law aims to make school less of a yawn
Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5 'are taking off like wildfire'
Would you come out as gay if you might lose your job?
What you need to know about Golden Gate Bridge toll hike
Show More
4 suspects tied to several SJ home invasion robberies arrested
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
Hwy 29 in St. Helena reopens after chemical spill
Santa Clara Co. identifies 2nd probable case of monkeypox
Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
More TOP STORIES News