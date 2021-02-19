San Mateo's CuriOdyssey offering up some fun and engaging camps for kids this summer

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Summer camps to keep kids learning are already starting to fill up. This year, camps have had to get creative and be flexible in these COVID times. CuriOdyssey Science Playground & Zoo in San Mateo provides a fun learning experience for kids. Science, animals...it has it all!
But how do you set up your usual summer camp, when no one knows where we will be in the pandemic come June? ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz spoke with CuriOdyssey's director of education to find out.
"We have planned to have our camp be conducted in person and outdoors 100%. We are fortunate at CuriOdyssey to be in a county park, Coyote Point Park, and that allows us to have space outside of our walls to be able to conduct our camp programs," said Carl Oosterman. "So that is number one. Because we don't know the state of what the pandemic will be come June, we are also moving forward with and anticipating needing all the safety guidelines set out by the CDC. So we are going to be asking kids to wear masks, we are going to be having physical distancing, hand washing of course."
If there's another lockdown, CuriOdyssey has a virtual backup plan. Watch the video in the media player above to get all the details and hear about the really fun camp themes planned for this year.
For more information on these camps and how to register, click here.
