CHP seeks hit-and-run suspect who left 70-year-old cyclist with major injuries in Sonoma County

Photo shows the bike from the crash after a hit and run on Ely Road Near Corona Road in Santa Rosa. (CHP Santa Rosa)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver responsible for seriously injuring a 70-year-old bicyclist in unincorporated Petaluma late Thursday night.

Officers found Max Durney of Petaluma down in the roadway on Ely Road north of Corona Road at around 8:37 p.m., according to the CHP.

"Durney was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on Ely Rd. As a result of the collision, Durney suffered major but non-life-threatening injuries," said the CHP in a statement.

Prior to being taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the victim was able to identify the vehicle as a possibly Audi SUV.

According to the CHP, officers found "several vehicle parts along the right shoulder including a grey side-view mirror as well as a piece of the grille."

Investigators say evidence shows the vehicle may be a late model Audi Q5 or similar.

Any possible witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash are asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707)588-1400.

