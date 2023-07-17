Beenie Von Weenie crowned fastest wiener dog in the West in California competition

Dozens of dachshunds competed for the title of fastest wiener dog of the west in the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals at Los Alamitos Race Course.

CYPRESS, Calif. -- Beenie Von Weenie is the fastest wiener dog in the West!

The peppy dachshund was one of dozens of dogs to compete in the 26th running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals at Los Alamitos Race Course in California on Saturday.

The dogs competed in a series of trial heats at 50 yards with a championship held to determine the wiener winner.

"I have the winner, Beenie Von Weenie!" said proud owner Nicolee Leonard. "Fantastic! I've been coming every year. And he nailed it. He won a doghouse and $1,000. And the title, 'The Fastest Wienie of the West!"

The annual event raises funds for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center.