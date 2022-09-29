Daly City councilmember accuses colleague of assault, police investigating

Daly City councilmember Juslyn Manalo broke down in tears during a recent meeting, accusing another councilmember, Pam DiGiovanni, of assault.

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Daly City councilmember Juslyn Manalo accused fellow councilmember Pam DiGiovanni of assaulting her, forcing her to go to the hospital before the meeting.

"I am distraught because councilmumber DiGiovanni have assaulted me in City Hall," said Juslyn Manalo, Daly City councilmember.

DiGiovanni who is running for re-election, spoke out immediately after denying the allegations saying she herself has been bullied though she didn't clarify by who.

"I vehemently deny that I did anything to assault, and that all this is politically motivated. Because I would never do such a thing to anyone," said Pam DiGiovanni, Daly City councilmember.

VIDEO: Daly City councilmember Pam DiGiovanni denies altercation in meeting

What is it Manalo is accusing DiGiovanni of? ABC7 News spoke with her and her attorney.

She says it started when both she and DiGiovanni both went to a conference room at the same time Monday.

"My colleague said, 'you know, have a meeting here.' And I said, 'Oh, I'm just, I'm just walking through,'" Manalo said.

"And she said, 'I have a meeting here.' And she had closed the other door that was open, connected to the executive assistant, and I was walking out. And she slammed the door on me while I was, I was just exiting. And I was completely shocked."

ABC7 reached out several times to DiGiovanni and have not heard back.

A spokesperson for Daly City police confirmed that there is an active investigation into the allegations.

They said in part: "Due to it being an active investigation, no further details are being released at this time."

Manalo gave ABC7's Dan Noyes permission to show this photograph that apparently shows bruising on her back when the door was slammed on her.

Undated image of Daly City council member Juslyn Manalo and a bruise following alleged assault. Undated image of Daly City council member Juslyn Manalo and a bruise following alleged assault.

"My back is very painful still. Doctor said I can't heavy lift any heavy things."

Manalo and her attorney are calling for an internal investigation into the alleged assault and say she'll likely be filing a worker's compensation claim.

ABC7 reached out to the Daly City assistant city manager for comment as well as the mayor and other council members. We have not heard back.

At this point, Manalo and her attorney say they that they are not filing a lawsuit against DiGiovanni, but says she wants to hear more from DiGiovanni.

"From a human person to another human person, have the decency to step up and tell the truth," Manalo said.

