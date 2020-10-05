Community & Events

ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley named president of Bammies Music Foundation

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Excitement is growing in the Bay Area music community this week as ABC7 News anchor and local musician Dan Ashley was named the next president of the Bammies Music Foundation.

The announcement was made in a Thursday afternoon ceremony by outgoing Bammies Foundation President Kenny Wardell.

The immediate goal of the foundation is to bring back the Bammies, or the Bay Area Music Awards, which were a fixture here for many years as a way to celebrate the contributions of our home-grown musicians and bands.

RELATED: Live music is back, bands perform at Alameda County Fairgrounds

The other goal is to help build a better Bay Area by supporting music education for young people interested in the art and business of the music industry.

RELATED: Grammy Camp goes virtual amid pandemic

Learn more about the Bammies Music Foundation here.
