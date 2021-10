DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens of dogs were rescued from a property in Danville on Friday.Contra Costa Animal Services posted images of some of the rescued pups. They say 70 to 75 dogs were found on a property where there was hoarding activity. There were also 25 cats.Most of the animals were rescued, but at least six had to be put down due to their medical condition.Crews were back at the site checking out the remaining animals.