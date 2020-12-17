dashcam video

Close call as truck speeds towards Pa. EMS workers in snowy conditions

By 6abc Digital Staff
COLLIER TWP., Pennsylvania -- It was a close call for two EMS workers during the nor'easter in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Dashcam video posted to Facebook by the Collier Township EMS on Tuesday afternoon showed the intense moments.

According to officials, the EMS crew was on the scene for a minor accident.

They were checking the occupants of a vehicle for injuries when the dashcam video showed a pickup truck turning the corner.

RELATED: Nor'easter brings most snow to Philly since 2018
EMBED More News Videos

Snowfall blankets the Delaware Valley during Nor'easter



It appeared the driver came around the turn too quickly, and with the snowy conditions, the truck slammed into the EMS vehicle.

The two EMS workers and another person were able to make out of the street just in time.

"This is a reminder to please slow down and use caution, not only in this weather, but all the time," Collier Township EMS said.

The Facebook video and message has been shared more than 4,000 times since it was posted.

The Collier Township EMS is hoping the warning prevents another scene like this one.

"Two of our members were almost struck during this incident, please be careful," they said.

RELATED: Roads turn dangerous as snow piles up across Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

Annie McCormick reports after winter storm hits Philadelphia on Dec. 16, 2020.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpennsylvaniawinter stormnor'eastersnowdashcam videoweather
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DASHCAM VIDEO
Woman survives frightening Jeep rollover crash captured on video
Here's what it's like driving through CA wildfire at night
Man caught on camera riding longboard across South Bay freeway
VIDEO: Pickup truck narrowly misses emergency crews
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: Bay Area counties to enter stay-at-home order
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers Town Hall Friday
EXCLUSIVE: 'Hot Cop of the Castro' starting new life after jail
COVID-19 rise sparks fears of 'vaccine nationalism'
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Track rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
Solano Co. defends past decision to stay open amid pandemic
US jobless claims rise to 885,000 amid resurgence of COVID
Health workers support vaccine, even after allergic reactions
More TOP STORIES News