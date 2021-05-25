Oakland Athletics

Oakland A's president sends 'tone deaf' tweet from Vegas hockey game

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's either a bluff to get the city of Oakland to play ball, or a real threat to leave.

The Oakland A's are starting to shop around for other cities to call home.

Officials in Portland confirm to ABC7 News that the A's top executives, including the owner, president and vice president, are making the trip up north reportedly sometime next month.

Monday night, A's president Dave Kaval tweeted from a playoff hockey game in Las Vegas, where the A's are also exploring a move if Oakland's plans for Howard Terminal ballpark don't move fast enough.



The tweet has gained plenty of local attention as the team's location drama continues.

Fans called out Kaval throughout the night about the post.







Kaval also has a pinned tweet explaining how the A's are exploring their options to seek out a more definitive future for the team.

"The time is here for a decision on our future, and it is unclear to us and the MLB whether there is a path to success for the A's in Oakland," Kavals statement said.



