21-year-old former UC Davis student arrested in connection to deadly stabbings, police say

DAVIS, Calif. (KGO) -- Davis police confirmed Thursday that an arrest has been made in connection to all three stabbings that happened within a week, two of them deadly. In a press conference on Thursday police said that 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez of Davis was arrested for a series of stabbings that occurred near the UC Davis campus in the past week.

Authorities said Dominguez was a student at UC Davis until last week. Police say they are gathering other information on him now and a search warrant is being served right now at his home. Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said the suspect was caught in same park as one of the homicides and wearing same clothing witnesses described from the third attack. Pytel also said that Dominguez was in possession of a large knife.

Dominguez is being held at the Yolo County Jail in Woodland on suspicion of two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder. Dominguez was a former Oakland resident, according to local media outlet Davis Enterprise.

"This is remarkable," said Pytel, "and our community should be proud of everyone who stepped up. I do believe they, and all the law enforcement personnel, especially the members of the Davis Police Department, who were involved in this investigation along the way, may have saved more lives."

Police said that 15 callers called 911 Wednesday night, reporting seeing a person who matched the description of the suspect.

One caller followed the suspect and led officers to him. The suspect had a large knife in his backpack matching the one police were looking for. He was wearing the exact same clothing described by witnesses, following the third stabbing.

Dominguez agreed to go to the police station, where detectives interviewed him. Based on the interview, his clothing, and evidence on him, police say he was arrested first for possessing a large knife and then for murder.

Two people have been killed, starting with 50-year-old David Breaux, found dead with stab wounds last Thursday morning in Central Park.

The second, was 20-year-old UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm, fatally stabbed in Sycamore Park Saturday night, where a memorial of flowers and notes now sits in his honor.

And Monday night, a third victim, Kimberlee Guillory, was brutally stabbed through the tent she was living in near 2nd and L Street, which prompted a shelter-in-place alert.

As of Tuesday morning, police say she is still recovering in the hospital, in critical, but stable condition. The shelter-in-place alert has since been lifted.

UC Davis released a statement after the announcement of the arrest, stating that, "Dominguez was in his third year at UC Davis until April 25, 2023, when he was separated for academic reasons."

UC Davis' full statement can be read below:

UC Davis learned that the city of Davis police, UC Davis police and the FBI have identified and arrested a suspect in all three stabbing incidents. The person has been identified as Carlos Dominguez. Dominguez was in his third year at UC Davis until April 25, 2023, when he was separated for academic reasons.



We are partnering with law enforcement to provide access to any and all information as part of the investigation. We are providing support to any students who may have interacted with him. As we learn more and are able to provide updates that do not interfere with the ongoing investigation, we will do so.



We urge the community not to rush to conclusions or speculate until all facts are known. We are grateful for law enforcement's quick response and resolution during an extremely difficult period for the city and campus.

