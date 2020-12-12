building a better bay area

San Francisco's de Young Museum offers virtual art discussions, videos during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Like many Bay Area museums and organizations, the de Young Museum at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park has had to be flexible with how they reach people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts

The museum was able to open in September, but is now closed.

The museum offers a range of resources and virtual experiences online for art enthusiasts as well as kids.

The museum's teaching artists are making weekly videos available for free on YouTube. There are also virtual programs online featuring discussions with artists.

As schools limit art programs during distance learning, some of the resources offered by the museum help kids process emotions during this unprecedented time through art, said Emily Jennings, the director of school and family programs at the museum.

RELATED: San Francisco's de Young Museum features internationally acclaimed Black art exhibit

Watch the entire segment on the de Young Museum in the video player above and to donate to the museum, click here.

