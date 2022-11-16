Deadly crash involving pedestrian on HWY 4 near Concord causes major East Bay backup, CHP says

A deadly multi-vehicle collision on Highway 4 near Concord has caused major traffic delays in the East Bay.

It was a multi-vehicle crash just before 4 a.m. that involved a pedestrian, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a report of a collision in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the San Marco Boulevard off-ramp. It is unclear how many cars were involved in the crash.

All lanes are currently blocked on Westbound Highway 4 at San Marco Blvd. in Bay Point and traffic is backed up for miles. As of 6 a.m., the backup is from Bailey Rd. in Bay Point to G St. in Antioch.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Bailey Rd. and there is no estimated time on when it will reopen.

