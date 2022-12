Group of South Bay seniors make Afghan refugee family's Christmas wishes come true

Meet three of the elves who helped make the Christmas wishes of one Afghan refugee family in the East Bay come true.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An Afghan refugee family in the East Bay is featured in an upcoming docu-series on ABC7's Localish Network.

The "Dear Santa" series is about the United States Postal Service's Operation Santa Program.

DEAR SANTA: Wishes fulfilled across the US

And as ABC7 News reporter Tara Campbell found out - it was a group of Jewish seniors in the South Bay who helped make their wishes come true.

