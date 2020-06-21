High school students among activists who painted 'Defund the Police' outside San Francisco City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Activists shared their message with a large display outside San Francisco City Hall Saturday.Local high school students joined adults in painting "Defund the Police" along Doctor Carlton B. Goodlett Place.Organizers are urging Mayor London Breed to follow through on promises to divert money from the police department's budget to community programs.One leader of today's action accused police of being ineffective in solving problems across San Francisco."I think it's better to have your neighbors and your community, you know, regulating their community, honestly," said student organizer Hope Williams.The head of the union representing San Francisco police officers told ABC7 News, "slashing public safety budgets will only make our city less safe for everyone."