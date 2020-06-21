Society

High school students among activists who painted 'Defund the Police' outside San Francisco City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Activists shared their message with a large display outside San Francisco City Hall Saturday.

Local high school students joined adults in painting "Defund the Police" along Doctor Carlton B. Goodlett Place.

Organizers are urging Mayor London Breed to follow through on promises to divert money from the police department's budget to community programs.

RELATED: Here's what you need to know about defunding the police

One leader of today's action accused police of being ineffective in solving problems across San Francisco.

"I think it's better to have your neighbors and your community, you know, regulating their community, honestly," said student organizer Hope Williams.

The head of the union representing San Francisco police officers told ABC7 News, "slashing public safety budgets will only make our city less safe for everyone."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosan francisco city hallsan francisco city hallsfpd
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Defunding the Police: Activist Phillip McHarris On What You Need to Know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sonoma Co. allows gyms, travel and leisure businesses to reopen
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Fireworks set off almost every night in various Bay Area cities
Mayor speaks out after historic statues torn down in SF
Teacher issues apology after Oakland student told to 'anglicize' name
Pres. Trump suggests he urged slowing of virus testing
Coronavirus updates: 2 pop-up testing sites open in Santa Clara Co. next week
Show More
Wandering mountain lion may have killed 3 San Francisco Zoo marsupials
Building a Better Bay Area: Open for Business Week
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
SF fire crews contain 2-alarm brush fire on Yerba Buena Island
Monterey Co. reopens, but some tourists are hesitant to visit
More TOP STORIES News