Crew member injured after emergency slide deploys inside Delta plane during flight

All 168 passengers were taken off the plane and re-boarded after the problem was fixed

Monday, June 12, 2023 3:34PM
Emergency slide on Delta plane heading to LA accidentally deploys
Passengers aboard a Delta flight to Los Angeles came across a frightening scene Saturday when the plane's emergency slide accidentally deployed inside the cabin, injuring a crew member.

According to a Delta spokesperson, Delta flight 520 operating from New York to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Salt Lake City due to a maintenance issue.

According to a Delta spokesperson, Delta flight 520 operating from New York to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Salt Lake City due to a maintenance issue.

While on the ground, the slide on the same plane deployed on accident.

"In an effort to get our customers to their final destination as quickly and safely as possible, they were re-accommodated on a new aircraft," said the spokesperson in a statement sent to ABC7.

All 168 passengers were taken off the plane and re-boarded after the problem was fixed. Many were left confused about what was going on.

"It was super chaotic and they didn't really tell us what happened. I had no idea that it was the slide that deployed," said passenger Fiona Kane. "It looked like the plane just completely collapsed. All the passengers were like in a state of fear and confusion and the flight attendants didn't really know what was going on either."

Kane eventually made it back to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the injured crew member was taken to a hospital and has since been discharged.

