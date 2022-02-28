SF financier Richard Blum, Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband, dies at 86

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Senator Dianne Feinstein's husband, financier Richard Blum, died at home Sunday night after a long battle with cancer, Feinstein's office says.The senator issued a statement Monday morning saying in part: "My heart is broken today. My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years. He was by my side for the good times and for the challenges. I am going to miss him terribly."Blum was chairman and president of Blum Capital Partners in San Francisco. For decades, he focused much of his time on the people of the Himalayas, founding the American Himalayan Foundation.He also founded the Blum Center for Developing Economies at UC Berkeley, that supports students in learning how to combat global povertyHe was 86 years old.