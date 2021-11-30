Community & Events

Dickens Christmas Fair returns to Cow Palace with COVID safety changes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The annual Great Dickens Christmas Fair is returning to the Cow Palace in Daly City for 2021. The festival will look different than in previous years because organizers are implementing some changes to turn the venue into a COVID safe experience for visitors.

ABC7 News was given a preview of this year's fair. The venue has been transformed into an outdoor drive-thru event. It used to be held inside the Cow Palace, but this year's Christmas Fair will take place outside.

Visitors can take a short drive to Dickens, London and enjoy live music, shopping, and great food. And you'll never leave the comfort of your car.

"It is a drive-thru and a parking opportunity to enjoy their meal while they're here watching live entertainment from the Covet garden stage or they can take their feast home," said Kevin Patterson with the Great Dickens Christmas Fair.

Festivities begin Saturday, December 4 and take place for three weekends in December leading up to Christmas.

You can have a car full of friends and family at $25 per vehicle.

You can buy tickets here.

