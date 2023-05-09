Goofy stops by ABC7 News to share exciting news about Disney 100th celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A special guest stopped by ABC7 News on Tuesday to chat about some exciting changes at Disneyland and California Adventure as Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Goofy joined the ABC7 Mornings team to let all the Disney fans out there know that Disneyland Resort will be the heart of the company's 100th celebration.

RELATED: Centenarian who attended Disneyland's opening day in 1955 celebrates her 100th birthday at park

Not only is the company commemorating 100 years, but Mickey's Toontown has been reimagined and is now open with a new ride. You can hop on Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway while also enjoying the new sights and sounds.

And last but very not least, there are two new nighttime spectaculars -- Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland and World of Color - ONE at Disney California Adventure.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7 News.

