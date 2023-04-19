Philadelphia hotel creates a 'Disney Experience' around Franklin Institute exhibition

As part of the package, you can dine on dishes inspired by some Disney classics, like the Scottish salmon, a nod to the Disney/Pixar film "Brave."

PHILADELPHIA -- "Disney100: The Exhibition" is open right now at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

It's the world premiere of the display, celebrating 100 years of Disney, the parent company of this television station.

There are 10 imaginatively themed galleries featuring more than 250 crown jewels from Walt Disney Archives.

People are coming from all around the world to see these treasures, along with fans from right here at home.

Steps away from the Franklin Institute, The Logan Hotel came up with a fun way to create a little Disney vacation right in Philadelphia.

"We wanted to celebrate Disney coming to the Parkway," says Jessica Bauer, the director of sales and marketing at The Logan Hotel. "Being their neighbor, we wanted to do something really special so that people could come and really make a weekend out of it."

The Logan Hotel created what they're calling "The Disney Experience," a special extension of the magic.

"It includes tickets to the exhibit, of course, but to really make a whole stay out of it, you stay in our most exclusive suite, The Presidential Suite," Bauer says. "It has views of the Franklin Institute."

As part of the package, you can dine on dishes inspired by some Disney classics, like the Scottish salmon, a nod to the Disney/Pixar film "Brave."

"We have a version of ratatouille from 'Ratatouille,'" she says, "and spinach puffs from 'The Emperor's New Groove.'"

They also included the iconic entree from "Lady and the Tramp."

"Everyone thinks of that moment from 'Lady and the Tramp' where they are slurping the spaghetti," Bauer says.

You can be their guest with treats inspired by "Beauty and the Beast," and Tiana's beignets from "The Princess and the Frog."

The Logan also created cocktails to bring some extra enchantment, like the "Mermaid Mimosa," "The Glass Slipper" and a Snow White-inspired appletini.

"My favorite is an espresso martini, which we're calling 'Aurora's Antidote,' so that she never falls asleep," Bauer laughs.

Along with daytime ticketing options, the Franklin Institute is also offering a deal for evening hours.

Tickets are $25 Thursday through Saturday nights.

"Disney100: The Exhibition" runs through August 27.

