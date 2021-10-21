disney

Bay Area Disney blogger explains how to maximize new Genie+ Service, Lightning Lanes at park

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area Disney blogger explains how to maximize Genie+ Service

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Disney has just unveiled its long-awaited replacement for the Fastpass and Maxpass services, which allowed you to grab a time slot for popular rides and avoid the long standby lines.

The new Genie+ was just launched at Disney World and is coming to Disneyland later this year.

RELATED: Disney retires Fastpass, unveils paid Disney Genie+ service

The date has not yet been confirmed, but Disney promises it's an improvement that will cut down wait times for some of the park's most popular rides.

How exactly does it work, which rides does it cover, and which type of visitor might benefit most from it?

The Bay Area founder of the Mickey Visit blog and Disney Dose park planner, Gavin Doyle, was on ABC7 News Getting Answers Wednesday to explain.

RELATED: Disneyland Resort's 'Magic Key': Details of annual passholder replacement program unveiled

In short, Genie+ replaces the Maxpass, which allowed you to use the Disney app to grab time slots on 15 popular rides. It costs $15 at Disney World and $20 at Disneyland when it launches.

The service includes one reservation per day on the following:

  • Haunted Mansion
  • Jungle Cruise
  • Pirates of the Caribbean
  • Peter Pan's Flight
  • "It's a Small World"
  • Tomorrowland Speedway
  • Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
  • Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin
  • Splash Mountain
  • Dumbo the Flying Elephant
  • Mad Tea Party
  • The Magic Carpets of Aladdin
  • Mickey's PhilharMagic
  • Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor
  • Barnstormer Starring the Great Goofini
  • Under the Sea Journey of the Little Mermaid
  • The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Three of the biggest rides are not included in the Genie+ service or Lightning Lanes service, but they are available through an extra fee that will fluctuate based on dynamic pricing.

RELATED: Disney teases debut of fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel coming to Disney World

Guests can pay a la carte for a reservation on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure and Radiator Springs.

On the service's debut day at Disney World, the $15 fee for Rise of the Resistance sold out quickly.

For more on how to maximize your Disney World or Disneyland visit, you can visit Doyle's blogs, Mickey Visit blog and Disney Dose park planner

Doyle is a recent college graduate who grew up in San Mateo County and turned his love of Disneyland into a business.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniatheme parkbuzzworthydisneydisneylandblogfun stuff
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
New Restaurants and Food at Walt Disney World
Sophia Hammons says 'Under Wraps' made scary movies fun for her
Walt Disney World Fairytale Weddings
Disney fans celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
TOP STORIES
Friends defend retired OPD captain after 'horrifying' shootout
Retired OPD captain shot 6 times during robbery attempt
Bay Area company creates cheapest, fastest COVID test on market
Bay Area storms to grow in strength, soak region into next week
Clogged storm drains cause North Bay flooding
Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie, FBI says
Alameda County Fair ready to make changes amidst weekend rain
Show More
Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed 1, injured 1 on movie set
CDC endorses booster doses of Moderna, J&J vaccines
No code violations found at Chase Center after death, injuries
Sheriff: Family died from hyperthermia, possible dehydration on trail
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News