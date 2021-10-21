Bay Area Disney blogger explains how to maximize new Genie+ Service, Lightning Lanes at park

The new Genie+ was just launched at Disney World and is coming to Disneyland later this year.
RELATED: Disney retires Fastpass, unveils paid Disney Genie+ service
The date has not yet been confirmed, but Disney promises it's an improvement that will cut down wait times for some of the park's most popular rides.
How exactly does it work, which rides does it cover, and which type of visitor might benefit most from it?
The Bay Area founder of the Mickey Visit blog and Disney Dose park planner, Gavin Doyle, was on ABC7 News Getting Answers Wednesday to explain.
RELATED: Disneyland Resort's 'Magic Key': Details of annual passholder replacement program unveiled
In short, Genie+ replaces the Maxpass, which allowed you to use the Disney app to grab time slots on 15 popular rides. It costs $15 at Disney World and $20 at Disneyland when it launches.
The service includes one reservation per day on the following:
- Haunted Mansion
- Jungle Cruise
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Peter Pan's Flight
- "It's a Small World"
- Tomorrowland Speedway
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin
- Splash Mountain
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Mad Tea Party
- The Magic Carpets of Aladdin
- Mickey's PhilharMagic
- Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor
- Barnstormer Starring the Great Goofini
- Under the Sea Journey of the Little Mermaid
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Three of the biggest rides are not included in the Genie+ service or Lightning Lanes service, but they are available through an extra fee that will fluctuate based on dynamic pricing.
RELATED: Disney teases debut of fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel coming to Disney World
Guests can pay a la carte for a reservation on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure and Radiator Springs.
On the service's debut day at Disney World, the $15 fee for Rise of the Resistance sold out quickly.
For more on how to maximize your Disney World or Disneyland visit, you can visit Doyle's blogs, Mickey Visit blog and Disney Dose park planner
Doyle is a recent college graduate who grew up in San Mateo County and turned his love of Disneyland into a business.