Disney+ Day 2021 announcements: Agatha Harkness series, behind-the-scenes look at 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Among the highlights from the Friday morning announcement: the long-rumored Agatha Harkness series starring Kathryn Hahn, an exclusive look at the series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and a teaser trailer for the next installment of the "Ice Age" franchise. Scroll down for a full list of every announcement and first look this morning as well as the official project descriptions from Disney.
Disney+ Day announcements, first looks
The Marvel series "Agatha: House of Harkness," "Moon Knight", "She-Hulk," "Echo," "Spider-Man: Freshman Year," "I Am Groot," "Ironheart," "Marvel Zombies" and "Secret Invasion" will premiere soon on Disney+. A Marvel series preview is available exclusively on Disney+.
Season two of "What If...?" is coming soon to Disney+.
After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of "What If...?" to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU's ever-expanding Multiverse. Directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley serving as head writer.
The second season of Marvel Studios' What If...?, an animated Original Series, is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/QnLz5U28YY— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
"Ms. Marvel" will premiere next summer.
Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan-a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers-and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. "Ms. Marvel" premieres on Disney+ in Summer 2022.
Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, coming Summer 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/Sgpddq4dh5— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
The Marvel series "X-Men '97" will premiere in 2023.
X-MEN '97: an animated series from Marvel Studios that explores new stories in the iconic '90s timeline of the original series. Beau DeMayo is executive producer and head writer.
We've missed you, too. See you in 2023 with all-new episodes. 🥲 #XMen97 #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/6NrXHDxBeD— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
The original series "Disney Intertwined (Entrelazados)" is now streaming.
"Disney Intertwined" ("Entrelazados"), the first Disney+ Original Series produced in Latin America, is now available on the streaming service. In the series, Allegra is ready to change the past in order to reach her dream.
Her future depends on the past… Disney Intertwined (Entrelazados), an Original Series, is now streaming only on #DisneyPlus. #IntertwinedSeries #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/RAdWMnoCPz— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
The musical series "Tiana" follows the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure. It premieres in 2023.
Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that Stella Meghie ("The Photograph") will be director and writer of the new long-form musical series, "Tiana," coming to Disney+ in 2023. In the series, Tiana sets off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn't far behind.
#Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie (@stellamink), comes to #DisneyPlus in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind 👑#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/A7simHJfrD— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
The short-form series "Zootopia+" will premiere next year.
Zootopia+: Go back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia with new art from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia+," a new short-form series coming to Disney+ in 2022.
Go back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in Zootopia+, a new short-form series coming to #DisneyPlus in 2022! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/BPyiK5nKog— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
"Win or Lose," a new series from Pixar, will premiere in fall 2023.
Directors Michael Yates and Carrie Hobson reveal concept art for Pixar's first-ever original long-form animated series "Win or Lose," coming to Disney+ in 2023. Each 20-minute episode of "Win or Lose" highlights the perspective of a different character as a middle school coed softball team prepares for their championship game.
⚾ Step up to the plate and check out this first look art from @Pixar's Win or Lose, an all-new animated series coming to #DisneyPlus in Fall 2023! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/t0IXjzopZQ— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
New feature-length documentaries coming next year will show the making of Pixar's "Turning Red" and "Lightyear."
The new series "Cars on the Road" will feature the voices of Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy next year.
Join Mater and Lightning McQueen in this fun-filled cross-country road trip streaming in 2022.
Rev your engines: Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater in the #DisneyPlus Original Series: Cars on the Road, streaming in 2022! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/NQCu5tW4we— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
A behind-the-scenes look at "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is available exclusively on the Disney+ platform. The series will premiere next year.
The series "Willow" will premiere on Disney+ next year.
From the set of the upcoming Lucasfilm series "Willow," Warwick Davis introduces the supporting cast, including Ruby Cruz ("Mare of Easttown"), Erin Kellyman ("The Falcon and The Winter Soldier"), Ellie Bamber ("The Serpent"), Tony Revolori ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"), Amar Chadha Patel ("The Third Day") and Dempsey Bryk ("The Birch").
Forget what you know, or think you know, and meet the young(er) cast of Willow. The Original Series is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/iUW7WpLd59— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
"The Spiderwick Chronicles," a live-action series based on the books, is coming to Disney+.
Disney+ announced a new live-action series, "The Spiderwick Chronicles," a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios. The series, based on the beloved, best-selling books, follows the Grace Family-twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen-as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home. They begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and sometimes dangerous faerie world.
Your field guide to a world of fantasy. #TheSpiderwickChronicles, a new live-action Original Series based on the best-selling books, is coming to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/AbDkEPntZV— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
Season 3 of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will premiere in 2022.
Love is an open door outside the halls of East High. Season three of the show will follow its characters to sleepaway camp for a summer of campfires, romances, and curfew-free nights.
We already have ❄️chills❄️ #HSMTMTS season 3 is coming in 2022. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/V1qB8UgkDa— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" will premiere Feb. 2022.
It's time to get loud with the Prouds in the trailer debut for "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder." The new series, based on the Disney Channel series from the 2000s, starts streaming February 2022.
They’re 🗣louder🗣 and 🗣prouder🗣 – and on their way! #TheProudFamilyLouderAndProuder, an Original Series, starts streaming February 2022 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/5nVUiiCVif— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
The original film "Sneakerella" will premiere Feb. 18 on Disney+.
Lace up and dream big with the new trailer for the Disney+ Original Movie "Sneakerella." Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, the high-energy, music-driven movie puts a gender-flipped twist on the "Cinderella" fairy tale.
Lace up and dream. #Sneakerella, an Original Movie, premieres February 18 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/gzliCS3MjO— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
National Geographic's "America the Beautiful" will stream on Disney+ next year.
Visit the spacious skies, the amber waves of grain, and the purple mountain majesties in the new trailer for "America The Beautiful," a new six-part series streaming on Disney+.
Explore the stunning spaces that define America’s beauty. America the Beautiful, an Original Series from @NatGeo, is streaming in 2022 only on #DisneyPlus. #AmericaTheBeautifulSeries #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/D48d9v6z2n— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
"Welcome to Earth" with Will Smith will stream Dec. 8.
Explore Earth's greatest wonders with Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world in the new trailer for "Welcome to Earth," the six-part original series from National Geographic streaming December 8, 2021.
Follow @WillSmith to the ends of the Earth, literally. Welcome to Earth, an Original Series from @NatGeo, is streaming December 8 only on #DisneyPlus. #WelcomeToEarthSeries #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/eanWnNNGKX— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
The National Geographic original series "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth" will premiere in 2022.
See Chris Hemsworth discover the full potential of the human body in the trailer debut for "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth."
How can we live longer and stronger? Push the boundaries of human potential in #LimitlessWithChrisHemsworth, an Original Series from @NatGeo, streaming in 2022 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/CkUq8qOeA1— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
The live-action retelling of "Pinocchio" will premiere fall 2022. The film stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco.
The live-action retelling of #Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco, directed by Robert Zemeckis is coming Fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus. ✨#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/kdK5fKrMfX— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
Disney shared a first look at "Hocus Pocus 2," which will premiere next autumn.
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will run amok again as The Sanderson Sisters in "Hocus Pocus 2," the sequel to Disney's Halloween cult classic.
They're already running amok, amok, amok! 🕯 @BetteMidler, @SJP, and @KathyNajimy are in production on #HocusPocus2, coming Fall 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/deTH8HxPjW— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
"Better Nate Than Ever" will stream in spring 2022. The film stars Aria Brooks, Michelle Federer, Rueby Wood, Norbert Leo Butz, Lisa Kudrow and Joshua Bassett.
Chase your dreams & be a star 🎭🎵 Better Nate Than Ever, an Original Movie streaming on #DisneyPlus in Spring 2022, stars Aria Brooks, Michelle Federer, introducing Rueby Wood as Nate, Norbert Leo Butz, Lisa Kudrow, & Joshua Bassett as Nate's big brother, Anthony! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/gGrAztfJIU— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
"Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers" will stream spring 2022.
A r̶e̶b̶o̶o̶t̶ comeback 30 years in the making. Chip 'n Dale: #RescueRangers, an Original Movie, streaming Spring 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/9rh72ppbw4— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
We have a look at the first clip from "The Beatles: Get Back," a three-part series that will premiere on Nov. 25.
Watch the first clip from #TheBeatlesGetBack and experience Peter Jackson’s three-part event beginning November 25 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/wr8sfeKW12— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
Disney released the poster for the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" film that will stream on Dec. 3. A "Wimpy Kid" series titled "Rodrick Rules" is also coming to the streaming service.
Check out the new poster for Diary of a #WimpyKid and stream the all-new animated movie on #DisneyPlus December 3! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/SF21jOByT6— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
"Cheaper By the Dozen" will premiere in March 2022.
Disney announced "Baymax!," a new original series that will premiere next summer.
A big hero will rise ●—● Baymax!, an Original Series, is streaming Summer 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/S3ZDUQ6mu1— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," the newest installment of the "Ice Age" franchise, will premiere on Disney+ on Jan. 28. Watch the teaser trailer:
❄️ @IceAge is back, and it’s coming to #DisneyPlus! Get ready for a wild prehistoric adventure! Check out the teaser trailer for The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, streaming January 28. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/KKGe0EUQTP— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
Previously announced new content
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" had its streaming premiere on Friday, and "Jungle Cruise" became available to all Disney+ subscribers. A host of previously announced original content also premiered on the streaming service overnight:
- "Home Sweet Home Alone" - Disney+ original film reimagining of the popular holiday franchise
- "Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye" - A new episode recapping of Hawkeye's MCU storyline
- "Olaf Presents" - New series of shorts in which the beloved snowman from "Frozen" retells classic Disney stories as only he can
- "Frozen Fever," "Feast," ''Paperman," "Get A Horse!" - Domestic Disney+ streaming debut of several shorts
- "Ciao Alberto" - Animated short film featuring characters from "Luca"
- "The Simpsons" - New short will pay tribute to Disney+'s marquee brands
- "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" - First five episodes of season 2 will premiere
- "The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles" - A behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling the making of Billie Eilish's Disney+ concert film
- "Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" - A docu-special going behind the scenes of the recent Marvel film
- "Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Feet" - New special celebrating Star Wars' legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett
Other films and series that had their Disney+ premiere on Friday include the 2007 film "Enchanted," the Disney Channel Original Movie "Spin" and all episodes of "Fancy Nancy" season 3.
