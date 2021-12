Disney+ Day 2021 announcements: Agatha Harkness series, behind-the-scenes look at 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Disney+ Day announcements, first looks

Previously announced new content

LOS ANGELES -- Disney kicked off Disney+ Day, the two-year anniversary of its streaming service, with an hours-long preview of what will premiere on the streamer over the next two years.Among the highlights from the Friday morning announcement: the long-rumored Agatha Harkness series starring Kathryn Hahn, an exclusive look at the series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and a teaser trailer for the next installment of the "Ice Age" franchise. Scroll down for a full list of every announcement and first look this morning as well as the official project descriptions from Disney.In honor of the anniversary, Disney is offering one month of Disney+ for $1.99 to new and eligible returning subscribers , the company announced Monday. Click here to learn more about the deal, which is available through Nov. 14 The Marvel seriesandwill premiere soon on Disney+. A Marvel series preview is available exclusively on Disney+ Season two ofis coming soon to Disney+.will premiere next summer.The Marvel serieswill premiere in 2023.The original seriesis now streaming.The musical seriesfollows the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure. It premieres in 2023.The short-form serieswill premiere next year.a new series from Pixar, will premiere in fall 2023.New feature-length documentaries coming next year will show the making of Pixar'sandThe new serieswill feature the voices of Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy next year. behind-the-scenes look at "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is available exclusively on the Disney+ platform . The series will premiere next year.The serieswill premiere on Disney+ next year.a live-action series based on the books, is coming to Disney+.Season 3 ofwill premiere in 2022.will premiere Feb. 2022.The original filmwill premiere Feb. 18 on Disney+.National Geographic'swill stream on Disney+ next year. "Welcome to Earth" with Will Smith will stream Dec. 8.The National Geographic original serieswill premiere in 2022.The live-action retelling ofwill premiere fall 2022. The film stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco.Disney shared a first look atwhich will premiere next autumn.will stream in spring 2022. The film stars Aria Brooks, Michelle Federer, Rueby Wood, Norbert Leo Butz, Lisa Kudrow and Joshua Bassett.will stream spring 2022.We have a look at the first clip from" a three-part series that will premiere on Nov. 25.Disney released the poster for the "" film that will stream on Dec. 3. A "Wimpy Kid" series titled "Rodrick Rules" is also coming to the streaming service.will premiere in March 2022.Disney announced "," a new original series that will premiere next summer.the newest installment of the "Ice Age" franchise, will premiere on Disney+ on Jan. 28. Watch the teaser trailer:"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" had its streaming premiere on Friday, and "Jungle Cruise" became available to all Disney+ subscribers. A host of previously announced original content also premiered on the streaming service overnight:Other films and series that had their Disney+ premiere on Friday include the 2007 film "Enchanted," the Disney Channel Original Movie "Spin" and all episodes of "Fancy Nancy" season 3.