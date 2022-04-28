disney

Transformations coming to Disneyland, including Pixar-themed hotel

Beginning later this summer, guests at Disneyland Resort hotels will also be granted early entrance to the parks.
EMBED <>More Videos

Transformations coming to Disneyland attractions, hotels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Plenty of magical new experiences are coming to Disneyland in California!

Disney announced Thursday that the resort's Paradise Pier Hotel will soon be undergoing a transformation to give it a new Pixar theme. The reimagining will "weave the artistry of Pixar" throughout the space, including the iconic Pixar Lamp balancing atop its ball in the lobby, as pictured in concept renderings.

Guests at the reimagined Paradise Pier Hotel will be welcomed into whimsical character moments, like the iconic, playful Pixar Lamp balancing atop its ball in the lobby.

Disney Parks Blog



A new walkway is also under construction to give guests at the hotel a direct entrance to the Disney California Adventure park.

Disney said guests can also look forward to a new kind of voice assistant that works alongside Alexa on Amazon Echo devices in resort hotel rooms. The company said "Hey Disney!" is intended to make visits more convenient and enjoyable later this year.

Beginning later this summer, guests at Disneyland Resort hotels will also be granted early entrance to the parks.

In addition, more shopping and dining experiences are in the works for Downtown Disney.

EMBED More News Videos

Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland is getting a new look, but it'll be shut down for a year to get it done.



These changes come as Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland is in the process of getting a brand new look, but it'll be shut down for a year to get it done. The attraction closed in March for an "ambitious reimagining" project and is slated to reopen in early 2023.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniatheme parkdisneydisneyland
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Disney breaks ground on 1st Storyliving neighborhood community in US
Disney announces 'Encanto' sing-along concert tour
DeSantis signs bill dissolving Disney's private government
Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote
TOP STORIES
BART votes to reinstate mask mandate through July 18
Mother of 3-month-old abducted from SJ home speaks out
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
EXCLUSIVE: Woman who coughed on Uber driver accused of ID theft
Moderna seeks authorization for COVID vaccine for kids 6 months and up
UC system will waive tuition for Native American students
OPD nearing end of its federal oversight after nearly 20 years
Show More
US economy shrank by 1.4% in Q1
Wastewater samples show how fast COVID is spreading in Bay Area
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east picks up momentum
SJ kidnapping suspect was 'obsessed' with 3-month-old, family says
EXCLUSIVE: Questions arise over SFPD's response to fencing operations
More TOP STORIES News