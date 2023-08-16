Key document filed in attempt to recall Alameda County DA Pamela Price

The group Save Alameda For Everyone on Tuesday officially filed a notice of intent to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The group Save Alameda For Everyone took a big step on Tuesday in its effort to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. The group officially filed a notice of intent with Alameda County Registrar of Voters, which certified the signatures.

Lorie Mohs' son Blake, 26, was a Home Depot employee in Pleasanton. He was shot and killed following an attempted shoplifting in April. She was on hand when the notice was delivered.

"(Pamela Price) is actively - actively ignoring evidence in our case! My son's murder was on video. There were five witnesses," says Mohs. "(Price) is failing to charge our case properly. She is only charging possession of a gun. She is not charging death and discharge. (The suspect) shot my child within two (feet) of his heart, looking at his face after he turned to her. How do you tell me (Price) is not ignoring that evidence?"

Carl Chan, a well know AAPI community leader, is one of the leaders heading up SAFE. He says they understand that DA Price has been in office for less than a year. And they know that reform efforts she was elected to implement, can take time to take hold. But he says, they have to act now.

"The crime issue is getting so bad. It is getting worse, but it could even get much, much worse than this. If we don't something now, then I am sure so many people will be impacted directly," claims Chan.

Virginia Nishita, whose husband Kevin, a former police officer and security guard, was also killed. She says she support criminal justice reform, but argues DA Price hasn't been tough on crime.

"The public defenders defends defendants. She is also defending the defendants! With these short term sentencing, no enhancements, take away special circumstances. I'm just wondering, who is defending us?" asks Virginia.

Price now has up to two weeks to respond, says Chan. After which the group then has 160 days to gather more than 90,000 signatures of people who are registered voters in the county, before the measure would qualify for the ballot. Chan says a recall election could cost up to $8 million.

"They might be getting sentences, but they don't justify the crime. That's the important thing," explains Brenda Grisham, one of the leaders in the recall effort.

District Attorney Pamela Price did not return a request for comment.

