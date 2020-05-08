Reopening California: 5 DMV offices open in the Bay Area for appointment only amid coronavirus pandemic

Can we talk about this CRAZY long line at the DMV in San Jose? First day back open in 43 days and whewww! 😅 Only 4 people are allowed in at a time and you MUST have an appointment, we’re told. 25 offices opened today across the state, including 5 in the Bay Area @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/Vk4kW7GfUK — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) May 8, 2020



Arleta



Bakersfield



Carmichael



Concord



Fontana



Fresno



Fullerton



Glendale





Inglewood



Lancaster



Los Angeles



Modesto



Montebello



Oakland Claremont



Palm Desert



Redding



Salinas





San Diego Normal



San Francisco



San Jose DLPC



San Marcos



Santa Ana



Santa Rosa



Stockton



Yuba City

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Department of Motor Vehicles is opening select field offices across the state on Friday to assist customers with appointments and with transactions that require an in-person visit to a field office during the COVID-19 pandemic.The DMV is encouraging customers to use online services, its expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including driver license and vehicle registration renewals.Beginning Friday, the following 25 field offices will open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday: