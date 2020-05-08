Coronavirus California

Reopening California: 5 DMV offices open in the Bay Area for appointment only amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Department of Motor Vehicles is opening select field offices across the state on Friday to assist customers with appointments and with transactions that require an in-person visit to a field office during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DMV is encouraging customers to use online services, its expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including driver license and vehicle registration renewals.

Beginning Friday, the following 25 field offices will open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday:


  • Arleta

  • Bakersfield

  • Carmichael

  • Concord

  • Fontana

  • Fresno

  • Fullerton

  • Glendale


  • Inglewood

  • Lancaster

  • Los Angeles

  • Modesto

  • Montebello

  • Oakland Claremont

  • Palm Desert

  • Redding

  • Salinas


  • San Diego Normal

  • San Francisco

  • San Jose DLPC

  • San Marcos

  • Santa Ana

  • Santa Rosa

  • Stockton

  • Yuba City


