4 dogs die after fire at doggy daycare in Brentwood, police say

4 dogs die after fire at doggy daycare in East Bay, police say

BRENTWOOD, Calif. -- Four dogs died in a fire at a Brentwood kennel Thursday night, according to Brentwood police.

Officers joined East Contra Costa Fire Protection District at 9:58 p.m. in responding to a structure fire at Derty Dog K9 Retreat at Brentwood Boulevard and Sims Road.

A fire that investigators believe started in an air conditioning unit spread to the building, killing four dogs. Another 15 dogs at the kennel were accounted for and appeared to be in good condition.

The fire was contained quickly without endangering any surrounding buildings.

This case is currently under investigation by East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, which urges anyone with any questions or additional information to call them at (925) 634- 3400.


