2 dogs killed, 3 RVs destroyed after fire near MacArthur Maze in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two dogs were killed and three RVs were destroyed after a massive fire near the MacArthur Maze in Oakland.

The fire started Thursday afternoon near 34th Street and Wood Street where a huge plume of black smoke could be seen for miles.

Fire officials say that the cause of the fire is under investigation and the amount of people displaced is still being determined.


