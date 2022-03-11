2 dogs killed, 3 RVs destroyed after fire near MacArthur Maze in Oakland

Update from Wood St x 34th Fire. Three RVs completely burned inside the RV lot. No reports of any human injuries. Two dogs found dead inside RV. Total persons displaced is being determined. Wood street is closed between 19th and 34th. Cause unknown. pic.twitter.com/VzK4IxYsQa — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) March 11, 2022

