Don Christopher, co-founder of Gilroy Garlic Festival, dies at 88

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Don Christopher, owner of Christopher Ranch and the co-founder of Gilroy Garlic Festival, has died. He was 88.
The company announced through a tweet that Christopher passed away "peacefully surrounded by family" on Monday.
Christopher founded Christopher Ranch -- known as the Garlic Capital of the World -- back in 1956.
He was also the co-founder of the world-famous Gilroy Garlic Festival.
The ranch produces nearly 6,000 acres of California heirloom garlic.
His product is served across the U.S. year-round.
