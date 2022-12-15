Don Christopher, co-founder of Gilroy Garlic Festival, dies at 88

Don Christopher, owner of Christopher Ranch and the co-founder of world-famous Gilroy Garlic Festival, has died.

The company announced through a tweet that Christopher passed away "peacefully surrounded by family" on Monday.

Christopher founded Christopher Ranch -- known as the Garlic Capital of the World -- back in 1956.

He was also the co-founder of the world-famous Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The ranch produces nearly 6,000 acres of California heirloom garlic.

His product is served across the U.S. year-round.

