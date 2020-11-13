Business

San Francisco-based startup DoorDash releases filing for IPO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco-based food delivery startup DoorDash has released a filing for an Initial Public Offering. Paperwork filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission shows the filing was made on November 13, 2020.

DoorDash is valued at an aggregate offering price of $100,000,000.

DoorDash reveals sales have soared during the pandemic, tripling the company's revenue to $1.92 billion in the first nine months of the year. That comes as consumers overwhelmingly ordered meals for delivery during shelter-in-place orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The filing is preliminary, meaning securities cannot be sold until registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission is finalized.

There is not yet an estimated date on when DoorDash will become publicly traded.
