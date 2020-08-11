coronavirus texas

Dr Pepper confirms soda shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic

We all know about the toilet paper shortage, but what about the shortage of Dr Pepper?

Now known nationwide, the iconic soda created in 1885 by a pharmacist in Waco holds a special place in Texans' hearts.

Fans of Dr Pepper say it's getting harder to find.

Dr Pepper tweeted out an acknowledgment, saying they're working to stock shelves while keeping their employees safe during the pandemic.



"We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products," the statement reads.

The shortage applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper, including the newest flavor Dr Pepper and Cream Soda, according to the brand.

Toilet paper company Charmin cleverly replied, "Welcome to the club. We feel your pain."



