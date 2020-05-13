Coronavirus California

'Brisk return of deaths': Santa Clara Co.'s top health official warns of easing shelter-in-place order too soon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dr. Sara Cody updated the Santa Clara County of Supervisors on Tuesday on why the county cannot move into stage two of the governor's reopening plan amid the coronavirus crisis.

Reopening California: Newsom gives guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in CA

She had some pretty strong and alarming words in describing what would happen.

"The conditions really haven't changed in our county. We don't have, we don't suddenly have herd immunity, we don't suddenly have a vaccine, we have exactly the same conditions that we had in March. So that if we did ease up we would see a brisk return of cases, hospitalizations, and a brisk return of deaths," said Dr. Cody.



Santa Clara County is the hotspot for coronavirus in the Bay Area with well over 2,000 cases.

At one point it had the most in California until the outbreak hit Los Angeles.

