Demonstrators protest Drag Story Hour at Petaluma library

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, an event celebrating Pride Month was met with protest. It happened outside a Petaluma library where demonstrators pushed back against Saturday's Drag Story Hour event, which they believe isn't appropriate for children.

Elizabeth Norris brought her child.

"Drag queens are awesome. Kids love them, they're larger than life, they're fun," Norris said.

But one group disagrees. They believe drag performers shouldn't be reading to kids.

"What I'm against is explicit sexuality -- I don't care if it's gay or straight -- being put upon young innocent children," said Ted Eshleman from Petaluma.

Those who supported the event were also here and quickly outnumbered anti-drag protestors.

"My feeling is if you feel there's something not right about bringing your children to a drag story hour, don't bring your children," said Betty Herbst.

Chelsea Kurnick, from LGBTQ nonprofit Positive Images, says with hundreds of anti-queer and drag laws being passed across the country, events like this need community support.

"The people opposing this are sending such a message that they think it's unsafe or sexualizing just to be Queer or Trans in public and that is not the case," Kurnick said.

Library directors say they were prepared for this protest. Just to be safe, they notified police to keep it peaceful.

"Libraries across the nation have been experiencing these challenges. It's been ramping up in the last year," said Petaluma Library Director Erika Thibault.

"They're scared of men in dresses. I'm not scared of men in dresses. I'm scared of school shootings and climate change," Norris said.

Drag King Vera declined to speak to us about the story hour event which was closed to the media but parents and kids got to take pictures.

Anti-drag demonstrators say they plan to protest at future library events in Sonoma County.

