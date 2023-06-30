Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green agree to 4-year, $100M contract, ESPN reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Free agent Draymond Green is staying in the Bay after agreeing to a four-year deal worth $100 million to return to the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN.

The deal also contains a player option in year 4.

