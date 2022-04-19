Warriors' Draymond Green, former college teammate hold Autism Awareness basketball camp

Tonight at 6 on @abc7newsbayarea more from Draymond Green & college teammate Anthony Ianni hosting a basketball clinic at Chase Center celebrating Autism Acceptance Month. #DubNation cc @DubsCommunity @warriors pic.twitter.com/1UdVIZsZnL — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 1, 2022

My official book reveal! Centered has arrived 🥲 Can’t tell you guys how thankful & blessed I am for this to become a reality. Get your Pre-Order copy today & only 11 days until Centered is out!!! @ALaForce @AlabamaFTBL @JayBilas @DrTempleGrandin @TeamArmaniRacin @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/ntkKHyMGZE — Anthony Ianni (@AI44LYD) August 27, 2021

As part of #AutismAcceptanceDay @warriors Draymond Green (@Money23Green) teamed up with friend & former @MSU_Basketball teammate Anthony Ianni (@AI44LYD) to host a basketball clinic for students on the Autism Spectrum at Chase Center/Thrive City. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/A99h2GuGkE — NBA Cares (@nbacares) April 5, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- April is National Autism Awareness Month and in recognition and celebration, the Warriors held a basketball camp with one of their stars as a leading voice.During his college days, Warriors star forward Draymond Green was surprised to find out his Michigan State teammate Anthony Ianni was on the autism spectrum, and that's when Green made a vow to educate himself."Once I first found out it was a total shocker because you have this thought of what autism looks like and the reality is it comes in all different sizes and shapes and forms," said Green.Ianni was the first student-athlete with autism to play Division-1 college basketball.Earlier this month, Green who describes Ianni as a brother, stood side by side with him in front of Chase Center as they hosted a basketball camp for students on the autism spectrum."We saw each other reunion, in the fall. This wasn't even talked about at the time, even brought up," said Ianni who is an autism advocate, speaker and author."I told him earlier, the fact that we are out here doing this, we are doing autism awareness and with one of the most respected franchises not just in the NBA but the world, it's truly an honor to be here," he said.The basketball camp was a success, all while continuing to spread the message of hope, understanding and unlimited potential."The anti-bulling message I have of being careful of what you say and do to others because you never know, and being the change you wish to see in life," said Ianni. "So don't just go out and be that change but make that change -- and just letting people know you can do anything in life despite autism. I've always told people that autism doesn't define me, I define who I am and for me to be a leader in the autism community, it means more than anything.""Ultimately, like he (Ianni) told me today, success for someone with autism is to simply have a friend in this world, and if I can help that I'm always down and I always want to be a helping hand," said Green.