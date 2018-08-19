Drivers arrested in Richmond on suspicion of racing at triple digit speeds

A car is seen being impounded after the driver was arrested for alleged street-racing in Richmond, Calif. on Sunday, August 19, 2018. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. --
Two drivers were arrested today on suspicion of reckless driving and speeding after officers caught them racing at nearly 100 mph in and out of traffic around noon on Interstate Highway 580 near Marina Bay Parkway, the California Highway Patrol said.

Extra CHP officers were deployed today on reports that there would be increased incidents of racing on highways or sideshow activity in the Richmond and Oakland areas. A driver was arrested earlier in the morning after allegedly blocking traffic on the Bay Bridge during a sideshow.

RELATED: Driver involved in sideshow on Bay Bridge arrested, CHP says

"It's been a busy morning for the CHP with this activity," CHP Officer Herman Baza said. "It also prevents the flow of traffic."

Police believe the incident in Richmond may be connected to the other reports of reckless driving and sideshow activity today, including the one on the Bay Bridge, Baza said.

One of the cars involved in the Richmond incident was an older model Chevrolet Camaro, Baza said. He did not know the make and model of the other car. Both cars will be impounded for 30 days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
reckless drivingCHPside showsideshowarrestspeedingspeed limitcrimeRichmond
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Driver involved in sideshow on Bay Bridge arrested, CHP says
Top Stories
San Rafael police investigate shooting
Driver involved in sideshow on Bay Bridge arrested, CHP says
Crews still working to fully contain Mendocino Complex Fires
Video shows Sacramento police SUV hitting teenager on sidewalk
Crews fully contain Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park
VIDEO: Dad, son drive through inferno in Glacier National Park
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
Show More
Three hurt in drive-by shooting in Berkeley park
MTV VMAs working to craft tribute for Aretha Franklin
Woman rescued 10 hours after falling off cruise ship
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More News