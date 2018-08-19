Two drivers were arrested today on suspicion of reckless driving and speeding after officers caught them racing at nearly 100 mph in and out of traffic around noon on Interstate Highway 580 near Marina Bay Parkway, the California Highway Patrol said.Extra CHP officers were deployed today on reports that there would be increased incidents of racing on highways or sideshow activity in the Richmond and Oakland areas. A driver was arrested earlier in the morning after allegedly blocking traffic on the Bay Bridge during a sideshow."It's been a busy morning for the CHP with this activity," CHP Officer Herman Baza said. "It also prevents the flow of traffic."Police believe the incident in Richmond may be connected to the other reports of reckless driving and sideshow activity today, including the one on the Bay Bridge, Baza said.One of the cars involved in the Richmond incident was an older model Chevrolet Camaro, Baza said. He did not know the make and model of the other car. Both cars will be impounded for 30 days.